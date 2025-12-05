Two American Express credit cards close-up view.
American Express, Parker-Hannifin, Rocket Companies And An Energy Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Kari Firestone, co-founder of Aureus Asset Management, named American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) as her final trade.

Lending support to her choice, American Express, on Oct. 17, reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2025 results and also raised its EPS guidance.

Malcolm Ethridge, managing partner at Capital Area Planning Group, picked Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

On the earnings front, Rocket, on Oct. 30, reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist, head of investment solutions and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, named SLB N.V. (NYSE:SLB) as her final trade.

SLB will hold a conference call on Jan. 23, 2026, to discuss the results for the fourth quarter. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 74 cents per share, down from 92 cents per share in the year-ago period.  

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, picked Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH).

Supporting his view, Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell, on Thursday, maintained Parker Hannifin with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $906 to $950.

Price Action:

  • American Express gained 0.8% to close at $371.15 on Thursday.
  • Rocket Companies fell 1.6% to settle at $19.39 during the session.
  • SLB rose 1.5% to close at $38.12 on Thursday.
  • Parker-Hannifin shares rose 0.5% to close at $873.66 during the session.

