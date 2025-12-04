Recent deaths of two patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) have opened the doors for emerging gene therapies, such as Solid Biosciences Inc's (NASDAQ:SLDB) SGT-003, according to Needham.

The Solid Biosciences Analyst: Analyst Gil Blum initiated coverage with a Buy rating and price target of $16.

The Solid Biosciences Thesis: The company'sgene therapy SGT-003, which is "designed to minimize liver toxicity without compromising on efficacy," is now better positioned in the DMD market after the efficacy of market leader Sarepta Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ:SRPT) gene therapy treatment Elevidys can been linked to two recent deaths, Blum said in the initiation note.

"Early results for SGT-003 show robust microdystrophin expression with no clinical signs of ALI despite a minimal immune suppressive regimen," he wrote.

Regulatory updates in the first half of 2026 will determine if the approval of SGT-003 can be accelerated, which seems likely, the analyst stated. "Initiation of Phase I studies in FA and CPVT are expected in 4Q:25 with potential for additional value creation in 2026," the analyst stated.

Solid Biosciences' cash position, which was $268 million exiting the third quarter, seems to be sufficient to provide runway into the first half of 2027, he further said.

SLDB Price Action: Shares of Solid Biosciences had risen by 10.98% to $5.76 at the time of publication on Wednesday.

