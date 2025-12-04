Gene therapy
Solid Biosciences: Better Positioned To Compete In DMD Gene Therapy, Says Bullish Analyst

Recent deaths of two patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) have opened the doors for emerging gene therapies, such as Solid Biosciences Inc's (NASDAQ:SLDB) SGT-003, according to Needham.

The Solid Biosciences Analyst: Analyst Gil Blum initiated coverage with a Buy rating and price target of $16.

The Solid Biosciences Thesis: The company'sgene therapy SGT-003, which is "designed to minimize liver toxicity without compromising on efficacy," is now better positioned in the DMD market after the efficacy of market leader Sarepta Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ:SRPT) gene therapy treatment Elevidys can been linked to two recent deaths, Blum said in the initiation note.

"Early results for SGT-003 show robust microdystrophin expression with no clinical signs of ALI despite a minimal immune suppressive regimen," he wrote.

Regulatory updates in the first half of 2026 will determine if the approval of SGT-003 can be accelerated, which seems likely, the analyst stated. "Initiation of Phase I studies in FA and CPVT are expected in 4Q:25 with potential for additional value creation in 2026," the analyst stated.

Solid Biosciences' cash position, which was $268 million exiting the third quarter, seems to be sufficient to provide runway into the first half of 2027, he further said.

SLDB Price Action: Shares of Solid Biosciences had risen by 10.98% to $5.76 at the time of publication on Wednesday.

