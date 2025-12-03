GitLab log on a smartphone screen on top of a computer keyboard
December 3, 2025 11:48 AM 1 min read

Gitlab Stock Price Drops Despite Q3 Beat, Decelerating Growth Alarms Analysts

by Priya Nigam Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Shares of Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) tanked in early trading on Wednesday, after the company reported third-quarter results.

Here are some key analyst takeaways:

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Rosenblatt Securities: Gitlab's revenues grew 25% year-on-year to $244.4 million, driven by subscription revenue growth of 27%, Abernethy said. "In Q3, Gitlab saw headwinds in federal government and continued SMB weakness," he wrote.

For the fiscal Q4, GitLab guided to revenue of $251-$252 million, roughly in-line with consensus of $251.9 million. GitLab raised its revenue guide for fiscal 2026 to $946-$947 million and non-GAAP earnings outlook to 95-96 cents per share.

Canaccord Genuity: Gitlab's NRR (net recurring revenue) growth decelerated to 119%, from 121% in the previous quarter and 124% in the year-ago quarter, Crane said. Gross margin remained strong, coming in at 88.6%, although this represents a year-on-year contraction of around 240 basis points, he added.

GitLab reached a total of 10,475 customers with more than $5,000 and 1,405 customers of more than 100,000, the analyst stated. "With the mixed quarter, management was still able to raise the full-year guide across the board," he further wrote.

GTLB Price Action: Shares of Gitlab had declined by 13.6% to $37.44 at the time of publication on Wednesday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock

GTLB Logo
GTLBGitLab Inc
$37.52-13.5%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved