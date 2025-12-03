Netflix, Oracle, Teradyne And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, named Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) as his final trade.

Los Gatos, California-based Netflix, on Oct. 30, announced a 10-for-1 forward stock split.

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, said he expects Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) to rally into earnings next week.

Oracle said it will release second quarter fiscal year 2026 results on Wednesday, Dec. 10, after the closing bell. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share, up from $1.47 per share in the year-ago period. Oracle projects to report quarterly revenue of $16.19 billion, compared to $14.06 billion a year earlier.

Shannon Saccocia, chief investment officer of NB Private Wealth, picked iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSE:IYF) as her final trade.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, named Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) as his final trade.

Lending support to his choice, Stifel analyst Brian Chin, on Tuesday, upgraded Teradyne from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $162 to $225.

Price Action:

Netflix shares gained 0.2% to close at $109.35 on Tuesday.

Oracle gained 0.1% to settle at $201.10 during the session.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF slipped 0.1% on Tuesday.

Teradyne shares rose 5.7% to close at $189.94 during the session.

Image: Shutterstock