Nike, Apple, Amazon And An Airline Stock: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington, managing partner of Requisite Capital Management, picked Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) as her final trade.

Supporting her view, Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow, on Nov. 13, upgraded Nike from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $60 to $75.

Jason Snipe, founder and chief investment officer of Odyssey Capital Advisors, named Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) as his final trade.

Lending support to his choice, Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein, on Monday, maintained Amazon.com with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $290 to $305.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, picked Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) .

On the earnings front, Delta Air Lines, on Oct. 9, posted better-than-expected adjusted EPS and revenue for the third quarter. The airline posted operating revenue of $16.7 billion, marking a 6% year-over-year increase. GAAP EPS came in at $2.17, a 10% rise from the previous year, while adjusted EPS was $1.71, surpassing the consensus estimate of $1.52.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, said Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a good quality name, having a remarkable resilience.

Apple, on Monday, announced a major leadership transition within its artificial intelligence group. It marked the most significant reshuffle since launching its Apple Intelligence platform in 2024.

John Giannandrea — the senior vice president overseeing Machine Learning and AI Strategy since 2018 — is set to retire in 2026. Until then, he will step down from his role and move into an advisory position.

Price Action:

Nike shares gained 1.8% to close at $65.39 on Monday.

Amazon gained 0.3% to settle at $233.88 during the session.

Delta Air Lines gained 0.1% to settle at $64.15 on Monday.

Apple shares rose 1.5% to close at $283.10 during the session.

Check This Out:

Image: Shutterstock