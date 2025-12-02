Klarna website on a phone
December 2, 2025 8:06 AM 1 min read

Jim Cramer Recommends Selling Klarna, Buying This Tech Stock

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended selling Klarna Group PLC (NYSE:KLAR) and buying Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM).

On the earnings front, Klarna reported third-quarter losses of 25 cents per share on Nov. 18, beating the market estimate of a 33-cent loss. The company also reported quarterly revenue of $903 million, which beat the market estimate of $881.898 million.

Looking ahead, Klarna set fourth-quarter revenue guidance of $1.065 billion to $1.08 billion, compared to the $1.058 billion estimate.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) is “real, real good,” Cramer said.

Lending support to his choice, UBS analyst Daniel Major, on Monday, maintained Newmont with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $105.5 to $125.

Newmont, on Oct. 23, posted third-quarter revenue of $5.52 billion, beating analyst estimates of $5.18 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.71 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.42 per share.

Price Action:

  • Klarna shares fell 4.6% to settle at $30.04 on Monday.
  • Affirm shares declined 2.7% to close at $69.06.
  • Newmont shares gained 1.2% to settle at $91.83 on Monday.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AFRM Logo
AFRMAffirm Holdings Inc
$69.700.92%
Overview
KLAR Logo
KLARKlarna Group PLC
$30.200.53%
NEM Logo
NEMNewmont Corp
$90.70-1.23%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved