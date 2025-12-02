On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended selling Klarna Group PLC (NYSE:KLAR) and buying Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) .

On the earnings front, Klarna reported third-quarter losses of 25 cents per share on Nov. 18, beating the market estimate of a 33-cent loss. The company also reported quarterly revenue of $903 million, which beat the market estimate of $881.898 million.

Looking ahead, Klarna set fourth-quarter revenue guidance of $1.065 billion to $1.08 billion, compared to the $1.058 billion estimate.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) is “real, real good,” Cramer said.

Lending support to his choice, UBS analyst Daniel Major, on Monday, maintained Newmont with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $105.5 to $125.

Newmont, on Oct. 23, posted third-quarter revenue of $5.52 billion, beating analyst estimates of $5.18 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.71 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.42 per share.

Price Action:

Klarna shares fell 4.6% to settle at $30.04 on Monday.

Affirm shares declined 2.7% to close at $69.06.

Newmont shares gained 1.2% to settle at $91.83 on Monday.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock