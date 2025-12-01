Analysts Predict Marvell Earnings Beat Supported By AI, Datacenter Demand

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares are trading higher on Monday after the company announced an update from Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) .

Microsoft expanded the use of Marvell LiquidSecurity hardware security modules in Europe. Meanwhile, Marvell is gearing up to release earnings on Tuesday.

JPMorgan analyst Harlan Sur reiterated the Overweight rating and expects October-quarter results to meet or slightly exceed JPM/consensus estimates.

He projects headline January-quarter guidance (fourth-quarter FY26) likely above consensus. Sur also expects revenue of over $2.25 billion driven by 18%–20%+ Q/Q growth in the datacenter business. Among Marvell’s strengths:

Optical (1.6T DSP ramp at NVIDIA, strong 800G DSP demand at Google) in the fourth-quarter FY26

AWS Trainium 2 ASIC reacceleration

initial XPU attach ASIC ramps, and

Robust storage controller demand

Marvell's Trainium 3 (3nm) program at AWS is progressing on schedule, Sur writes. He expects a ramp-up in the second quarter of 2026, supporting 20%–30%+ growth in MRVL's AI ASIC business in calendar year 2026 ($2 billion+).

Microsoft's Maia 3nm AI ASIC program is also on track to ramp in the second half of calendar year 2026, adds the analyst.

Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy expects Marvell earnings to slightly beat the estimates, supported by continued strength in both AI and non-AI optical markets.

The analyst notes that management had previously guided to weaker sequential Custom IC revenue, with growth resuming in the fourth quarter of 2026, likely resulting in second-half Custom IC revenue surpassing first-half revenue.

This guidance may ease investor concerns about potential traction loss, the analyst writes.

Cassidy writes that the investors will be watching for timelines on the 20 announced XPU and XPU-Attached Custom ICs, while expecting the Optical business (~50% of Data Center revenue)to drive growth through FY27.

Price Action: MRVL shares are up 2.45% at $91.59 at the last check on Monday.

