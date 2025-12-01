Electric aircraft manufacturer Beta Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BETA) completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in November, raising over $1 billion.

Here are some takeaways from analyst initiation notes:

BTIG analyst Andre Madrid started coverage with a Buy rating and a $40 price target.

Needham analyst Chris Pierce initiated coverage, a Buy rating, and a price target of $34.

BofA Securities analyst Ronald Epstein began coverage with a Buy rating and a $35 price target.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

BTIG: Beta is in the process of developing electric aircraft, electric propulsion systems, charging systems, and associated components, Madrid said. The company's "unique market approach" is centered on vertical integration of key enabling technologies and a "nationwide network of charging and ground support infrastructure," he wrote.

Beta's Hartzell propeller was certified in July.

The company expects the H500 pusher motor to be certified by late 2025 or early 2026.

ALIA CTOL variant in late 2026 or early 2027, and

ALIA VTOL variant in late 2027 or early 2028.

The company expects 60,000 aircraft units to be in service through 2035, at an average selling price of $4 million.

Needham: Beta’s CTOL aircraft has shown "consistent piloted flights," which holds the promise of lower-cost electric aircraft becoming a reality, Pierce said. This has driven order book momentum due to "visible use cases across industries" and reduced the regulatory uncertainty, he added.

"BETA’s aircraft milestones to date, vertical integration and industry enabling technology underwrite early leadership in a $1T TAM," the analyst wrote. Beta Technologies cited an aircraft opportunity of $250 billion by 2035 and an aftermarket opportunity of $750 billion, he further stated.

BofA Securities: Beta Technologies is more than an aircraft OEM, Epstein said. The company "manufactures electric aircraft, electric aviation components (motors, batteries), and ground station charging equipment/network," he added.

The analyst mentioned four ways in which Beta Technologies has differentiation:

Targeting cargo and medical operators before passenger operations

Stepwise approach to certification

Vertical integration

Product diversification

Price Action

Shares of Beta Technologies had declined by 4.98% to $26.06 at the time of publication on Monday.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock