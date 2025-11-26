Shares of Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) climbed in early trading on Wednesday after the company reported upbeat third-quarter earnings.

Here are some key analyst takeaways:

JPMorgan analyst Harlan Sur maintained an Overweight rating, while raising the price target from $310 to $320.

Benchmark analyst David Williams reaffirmed a Buy rating and a $285 price target.

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan: Analog Devices reported strong results and guidance, which were "underpinned by continued cyclical tailwinds" and momentum in "key areas of secular growth," Sur said in a note. Trends remain above seasonal levels, driving improving year-over-year comps.

Analog Devices' quarterly revenues are fast approaching prior peak levels. They could even exceed those levels by the April quarter, the analyst stated. Growth trends across the company's end market segments "are more closely aligned with true end demand dynamics, and signaling continued momentum in the broad cyclical recovery," which could lend upside to fiscal 2026 expectations, he further wrote.

Benchmark: Many of Analog Devices' end markets have bottomed and are in the early stages of recovery, which could drive healthy expansion in fiscal 2026, despite an uncertain macro and geopolitical backdrop, Williams said.

The upside was supported by "lean channel inventories, improved cyclical conditions,” and a strengthening pipeline of design wins in AI, automation, and next-gen connectivity. Industrial and Communications were the strongest drivers, benefitting from high infrastructure spending and the proliferation of AI.

Needham: Analog Devices expects all its end markets to grow in fiscal 2026, despite macro uncertainty, Bolton said. Industrial and Communications are expected to lead the growth, he added.

The analyst expects the company's revenues to grow by 19% in fiscal 2026, while forecasting gross margins to exit the year approaching 71%. Analog Devices' performance would benefit from "continued mix shift toward Industrial along with higher utilization, partially offset by capacity increases made over the past couple years," he further wrote.

ADI Price Action: Shares of Analog Devices had risen by 2.57% to $258.49 at the time of publication on Wednesday.

