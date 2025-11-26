Robinhood Rallies On Plan To Scale Prediction Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares are trading higher on Wednesday.

The company said it will introduce a futures and derivatives exchange and clearinghouse, deepening its investment in the prediction-market category.

New Futures And Prediction-Market Push

The move comes through a joint venture in which Robinhood will act as the controlling partner.

Susquehanna International Group was named as a day-one liquidity provider, with additional liquidity firms expected to join.

Goldman's Take On The JV

Goldman Sachs analyst James Yaro reiterated the Buy rating on the stock, with a price forecast of $175.

Yaro said the proposed exchange venture could greatly improve Robinhood's ability to scale and monetize prediction markets.

He noted the joint venture would give Robinhood more control over which contracts list on the new DCM.

That added support could translate into better liquidity in more markets than on Robinhood's current prediction venues.

He added that Robinhood could then earn economics through both its brokerage and FCM and the exchange JV.

Yaro said the joint venture likely rests on two main rationales for Robinhood:

As a DCM, the venture would let Robinhood design and list customized contracts for clients.

Bringing SIG in as partner is mainly about boosting liquidity in prediction markets.

Prediction markets remain nascent, with contracts that change constantly, making it harder to secure deep, consistent liquidity.

Yaro added that MIAXdx's existing licenses and products should help keep the venture's incremental investment needs manageable.

He said the company has not yet detailed the required spending.

Yaro flagged downside risks tied to softer retail engagement and potential slowdowns in net interest income growth.

He also cited pressure from lower interest rates on Robinhood's revenue trajectory.

Price Action: HOOD shares are trading higher by 8.55% to $125.50 at last check on Wednesday.

