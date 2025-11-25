Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) shares climbed Tuesday as investors bet on strong holiday travel and steady demand for cruises.

Bullish commentary from J.P. Morgan’s Matthew Boss, who reaffirmed a positive rating and outlook, added to the momentum.

Boss reiterated the Overweight rating on Carnival Corporation, citing demand strength extending into 2026.

Analyst’s Take

Boss said management views demand as resilient, though not immune, despite mixed macroeconomic signals and potential slowdown risks.

CEO Josh Weinstein said demand remains resilient heading into 2026, noting Carnival is already “very well booked,” with nearly half of next year’s capacity locked in at historically high prices across both North America and Europe.

He noted bookings remain high for 2026, supported by limited industry capacity growth and stronger onboard revenue trends.

Boss wrote that management sees consumer spending shifting toward experiences rather than smaller discretionary purchases.

The analyst highlighted Carnival’s Caribbean portfolio approach as a competitive differentiator, offering more consumer choice and pricing flexibility.

Boss added that the company remains comfortable navigating regional competition without altering its strategic pricing plans.

He pointed to RelaxAway and Celebration Key as important long-term growth drivers supporting pricing and guest experience.

Carnival expects additional tailwinds from new ship additions and private destination expansions through 2027.

AIDA Fleet Modernization

He also highlighted the AIDA fleet modernization program as outperforming internal return expectations with lower capital investment.

Boss noted refurbished ships are delivering strong financial results despite their age, exceeding new-build return thresholds.

He added that Carnival plans to modernize six additional AIDA ships between 2026 and 2028 under this program.

Boss said management views balance sheet improvement as an opportunity to pursue multiple shareholder return strategies.

He noted leverage reduction remains a priority alongside dividend reinstatement and future share repurchases.

Boss said management expects free cash flow to support both dividends and buybacks over time.

Price Action: CCL shares were trading higher by 4.87% to $25.97 at last check Tuesday.

