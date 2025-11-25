On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is just pennies away from an all-time high and is expected to have a good quarter.

Cupertino, California-based Apple recently announced plans to roll out three new iPhone models over the next three years, altering its iPhone release schedule.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, named Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) as his final trade.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing recently bagged close to 147 billion New Taiwanese dollars ($4.71 billion) in government subsidies over the past two years. The U.S., Japan, Germany, and China are all supporting the company's aggressive global diversification.

The contract chipmaker won 4.77 billion New Taiwanese dollars in subsidies in the third quarter of 2025. This brings the total support in the first nine months of 2025 to 71.9 billion New Taiwanese dollars.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, said SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSE:XBI) keeps going higher.

Price Action:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares gained 3.5% to close at $284.64 on Monday.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF rose 2.5% during the session.

Apple shares gained 1.6% to close at $275.92 on Monday.

