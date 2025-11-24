Autodesk Heads Into Q3 With Modest Softness — But Key Segments Keep Growing

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) is scheduled to report its third-quarter results on Tuesday.

The company is likely to report its quarterly revenue and earnings slightly below consensus estimates but within its guidance range, according to Rosenblatt Securities.

The Autodesk Analyst: Analyst Blair Abernethy maintained a Buy rating and a $355 price target.

The Autodesk Thesis: Total revenue could come in at $1.804 billion, short of the consensus of $1.806 billion but within the guidance range of $1.80 billion-$1.81 billion, Abernethy said in the note.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Revenue growth of 15% year-on-year is likely to be driven by 20% AEC growth and 9% AutoCAD growth, he added.

Autodesk could report non-GAAP earnings of $2.49 per share, slightly below the consensus of $2.50 per share but within the guidance range of $2.48-$2.51 per share, the analyst stated.

"In mechanical (Inventor) and general design (AutoCAD/LT), we expect an in-line Q3 and likely a tempered outlook as seen by competitors, in part due to tariff-related macro turmoil in Europe causing customer caution and somewhat longer buying cycles," he further wrote.

ADSK Price Action: Autodesk shares were down 0.14% at $290.39 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Autodesk’s market cap of $62.13 billion positions it as a significant player in the software industry, yet its P/E ratio of over 60 suggests high investor expectations for future growth, reflecting a trend of premium valuations in the tech sector.

Historically, the stock has traded between $232.67 and $329.09 over the past year, suggesting it is currently closer to its high, which may signal strong market confidence in its long-term prospects despite its lack of a dividend yield.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo: Piotr Swat from Shutterstock