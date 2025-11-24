On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended buying Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) . “You've got a good one there,” he added.

Lending support to his choice, Mettler-Toledo, on Nov. 6, reported quarterly earnings of $11.15 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $10.64 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.030 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $996.647 million.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) is “high given the fact that the company makes no money. I'm not a believer until it makes money,” Cramer said.

Citigroup analyst Ygal Arounian, on Nov. 12, maintained Opendoor Technologies with a Sell rating and raised the price target from $0.7 to $1.4.

Cramer said he can't recommend POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET) as it is “losing too much money.”

On the earnings front, POET Technologies, on Nov. 13, reported third-quarter losses of 11 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 9 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $298.434 thousand, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $400.000 thousand.

Price Action:

Mettler Toledo shares gained 3.8% to settle at $1,452.35 on Friday.

Opendoor shares jumped 9.6% to close at $6.75.

POET Technologies shares gained 1.7% to settle at $4.27 on Friday.

