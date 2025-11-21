Intuit Posts Strong Q3 On Higher AI Adoption To 'Reinvigorate' Growth

Shares of Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) soared in early trading on Friday, after the company Thursday reported upbeat fiscal first-quarter earnings.

Here are some key analyst takeaways:

Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan reiterated a Buy rating and price target of $680.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Rishi Jaluria maintained an Outperform rating and price target of $850.

BofA Securities analyst Brad Sills reaffirmed a Buy rating and price target of $800.

Goldman Sachs: Intuit reported "solid" quarterly results, with revenues beating consensus by 3%, Rangan said in a note. The results indicated "broad-based momentum" across the company's businesses.

Intuit witnessed accelerating AI adoption and utilization. Around 2.8 million customers leveraged its AI agents across Accounting, Payments, and Payroll, the analyst stated. The stock climbed on Intuit's execution of its AI strategy. Rangan says it can “reinvigorate the company's growth algorithm in the years ahead.”

RBC Capital Markets: Intuit's revenues climbed 18% year-on-year to $3.885 billion, beating consensus of $3.756 billion, Jaluria said. Non-GAAP earnings in at $3.34 per share, topping expectations of $3.09 per share, he added.

The company achieve a strong start to fiscal 2026, "with broad-based 18% revenue growth, continued momentum across the Online Ecosystem, and solid contributions from both small business and consumer," the analyst wrote. The company reiterated its full-year guidance, reflecting expectations of durable demand, increasing platform adoption, and improving Al-driven efficiencies, he further stated.

BofA Securities: Intuit's latest results ease concern around soft growth in the Global Business Solutions segment in fiscal 2026, Sills said. What was impressive about the results was that upside was "multi-pronged, across premium mix, subscriber growth and the move up market," he wrote.

Although the first quarter is typically a light one for tax, TurboTax Live recorded 51% revenue growth, the analyst stated. The company could generate accelerating growth, driven by the mid-market for QuickBooks, shift to assisted tax, and monetization of new agentic features, he added.

INTU Price Action: Shares of Intuit had risen by 4.16% to $663.96 at the time of publication on Friday.

