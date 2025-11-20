Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) sank Thursday as investors reacted to a weak quarter and softer guidance.

The retailer is grappling with sluggish holiday demand and product misfires even as new leadership pursues a brand reset.

In the premarket session, the company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 35 cents, missing the Street view of 40 cents.

Analyst’s Take

Following the results, Bank of America Securities analyst Lorraine Hutchinson reiterated the Buy rating on the stock, lowering the price forecast from $40 to $32.

The analyst says that Bath & Body Works faces product misfires and macro headwinds but is leaning into big strategic changes.

She notes the third quarter and holiday outlook disappointed, yet she thinks new leadership is steering in the right direction.

Hutchinson expects early signs of a turnaround to emerge through 2026 as the brand reset gains traction.

The company lowered its full-year outlook following its third-quarter results and softer expectations for the fourth quarter.

The company now expects low-single-digit sales declines and has lowered its adjusted EPS outlook to at least $2.87, well below the earlier $3.35–$3.60 range and the $3.44 consensus estimate.

Estimates

Hutchinson believes fourth-quarter performance will likely mark the trough for sales trends. She also thinks the worst of tariff-related pressure has now passed.

As earnings recover over time, she expects the stock’s valuation multiple to expand again. Hutchinson therefore reiterates her Buy rating despite near-term disappointment.

Hutchinson says shoppers showed limited enthusiasm for the Disney Villains collection and holiday demand started slowly. Those pressures were partially offset by lower store labor expenses and reduced incentive compensation.

For the fourth quarter, Hutchinson notes that management’s sales guide and earnings view both sit below consensus. The outlook assumes ongoing holiday softness and further gross margin pressure from tariffs and promotional activity.

The analyst raised 2026 EPS from $3.44 to $3.45.

Price Action: BBWI shares were trading lower by 25.50% to $15.68 at last check Thursday.

Photo by Kenishirotie via Shutterstock