Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) and NestAI have entered into a strategic alliance, supported by a combined 100 million euro ($115.3 million) investment, aimed at strengthening European innovation in AI-driven defense and critical infrastructure technologies.

The announcement, made from Espoo, Finland, highlights both companies' plans to scale next-generation platforms for unmanned systems and command-and-control solutions.

NestAI has rapidly expanded in Europe, focusing on physical AI technologies such as autonomous operations, logistics, surveillance, and defense applications. The new backing from Nokia and Finnish sovereign investor Tesi (Finnish Industry Investment Ltd) is expected to accelerate the development of advanced AI-native platforms designed for mission-critical environments.

Nokia has recently established a defense incubation unit to deepen collaborations with partners across the U.S., Finland, and allied nations. Through this partnership, Nokia contributes secure connectivity, sensing, and multimedia capabilities, complementing NestAI's unmanned systems and AI platforms to support evolving defense and security requirements.

Justin Hotard, President and CEO of Nokia, said the collaboration reflects a joint commitment "to shape the future of AI-driven solutions" for national safety and infrastructure.

Additional industry movement around Nokia includes recent restructuring updates tied to profit targets, which drew investor attention as shares reacted to restructuring plans. The broader defense and connectivity space continues to attract investment as AI integration expands across global operations.

Price Action: NOK shares are trading 1.33% higher at $6.11 premarket at the last check on Thursday.

