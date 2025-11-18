HIVE Digital Technologies Posts Q2 Beat, Announces Plans To Expand AI Cloud Business

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HIVE) were under pressure on Tuesday, despite an upbeat fiscal second-quarter report.

Here are some key analyst takeaways:

HC Wainwright analyst Mike Colonnese maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target to $10.

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Chris Brendler reiterated a Buy rating and a $10 price target.

HC Wainwright: HIVE announced the strategic expansion of its AI Cloud business, Colonnese said in a note. Management guided to an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $140 million for the HPC/AI business by the end of 2026.

"The company provided a clear path to scale the business from ~5,000 GPUs installed today to 11,000 GPUs by the end of next year to achieve its ~12-month target," the analyst wrote.

The capital expenditure required for HIVE Digital Technologies’ expansion is likely to be "relatively minimal," given that it intends to use vendor financing for all 6,000 GPUs, he further stated.

Rosenblatt Securities: HIVE Digital Technologies reported revenues of $87.3 million, beating estimates of $80.2 million, Brendler said. The beat was driven by strong bitcoin production of 718, higher than the estimate of 649 and gross margin expansion in its core bitcoin mining business, he added.

The Bitfarms sites in Paraguay are “now fully powered up with next-gen ASICs,” the analyst wrote. HIVE is now planning its GPU expansion to be mostly vendor-financed. This would significantly reduce its capital burden, he further stated.

HIVE Price Action: Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies had declined by 1.74% to $3.50 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

Image: Shutterstock