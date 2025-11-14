On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington, CEO of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC, picked Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) .

“[Kimberly-Clark] is still oversold after the Kenvue announcement,” Harrington says, citing its 5% dividend yield.

Lending support to her choice, Argus Research analyst Taylor Conrad, on Thursday, upgraded Kimberly-Clark from Hold to Buy and announced a $120 price target.

Bill Baruch, founder and president of both Blue Line Capital and Blue Line Futures, named Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) as his final trade.

As per the recent news, Thermo Fisher Scientific, on Oct. 29, inked a deal to acquire Clario Holdings for $8.875 billion in cash, plus potential future earnout and other performance-based payments.

Kari Firestone, co-founder of Aureus Asset Management, picked Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) as her final trade.

BofA Securities analyst Ken Hoexter, on Thursday, maintained a Buy rating on Westinghouse Air Brake and raised the price target from $228 to $233.

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said he likes Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK) , which is back on the upswing after a whole slew of Wall Street commentary.

Supporting his view, UBS analyst Brian Meredith maintained a Buy rating on Berkshire Hathaway on Nov. 3 and raised the price target from $593 to $595.

Price Action:

Kimberly-Clark shares rose 0.3% to close at $104.45 on Thursday.

Thermo Fisher Scientific fell 1.3% to close at $580.13 during the session.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies fell 2.6% to settle at $204.27 on Thursday.

Berkshire Hathaway rose 2.1% to settle at $513.11 during the session.

