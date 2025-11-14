Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s sign at its headquarters in Irving, Texas, USA.
November 14, 2025 8:03 AM 2 min read

Kimberly-Clark, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Berkshire Hathaway And An Industrial Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington, CEO of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC, picked Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

“[Kimberly-Clark] is still oversold after the Kenvue announcement,” Harrington says, citing its 5% dividend yield.

Lending support to her choice, Argus Research analyst Taylor Conrad, on Thursday, upgraded Kimberly-Clark from Hold to Buy and announced a $120 price target.

Bill Baruch, founder and president of both Blue Line Capital and Blue Line Futures, named Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) as his final trade.

As per the recent news, Thermo Fisher Scientific, on Oct. 29, inked a deal to acquire Clario Holdings for $8.875 billion in cash, plus potential future earnout and other performance-based payments.

Kari Firestone, co-founder of Aureus Asset Management, picked Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) as her final trade.

BofA Securities analyst Ken Hoexter, on Thursday, maintained a Buy rating on Westinghouse Air Brake and raised the price target from $228 to $233.

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said he likes Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK), which is back on the upswing after a whole slew of Wall Street commentary.

Supporting his view, UBS analyst Brian Meredith maintained a Buy rating on Berkshire Hathaway on Nov. 3 and raised the price target from $593 to $595.

Price Action:

  • Kimberly-Clark shares rose 0.3% to close at $104.45 on Thursday.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific fell 1.3% to close at $580.13 during the session.
  • Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies fell 2.6% to settle at $204.27 on Thursday.
  • Berkshire Hathaway rose 2.1% to settle at $513.11 during the session.

