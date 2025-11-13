Photo of American Airlines passenger planes at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport | PHX | A319
November 13, 2025 1:33 PM 2 min read

Why Airlines May Hold Pricing Power Into 2026 Even After Shutdown Disruptions

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Bank of America Securities (BofA) says the U.S. airline sector remains fundamentally strong despite the temporary turbulence caused by the government shutdown.

The firm highlights that core demand drivers—premium-cabin strength, stabilizing main-cabin trends, and a recovery in corporate travel—continue to anchor the industry across major carriers:

BofA notes that while the shutdown created short-term operational noise, including cancellations, delays, and near-term earnings pressure, the impact is largely a one-off external shock rather than a sign of weakening travel demand.

The firm highlights ongoing capacity discipline, with airlines trimming domestic supply into early 2026. First-quarter 2026 capacity growth has dropped to roughly 1.3%, aided significantly by Spirit's aggressive pullbacks. This supply tightening supports pricing power across the group.

TSA throughput showed strong early-October traffic tied to holiday timing, but volumes softened later in the month as shutdown-driven disruptions weighed on travel. BofA says the pace of operational recovery heading into Thanksgiving will be critical for fourth-quarter results.

Despite seasonal weakness in September and October, airline stocks have rebounded in November, with the group outperforming the S&P 500.

BofA expects earnings pressure from the shutdown to fade quickly as carriers rebook travelers and manage capacity strategically.

Overall, BofA maintains a constructive outlook for 2026, supported by disciplined supply, premium-cabin resilience, and business-travel improvements.

Airline-Specific Updates

American Airlines: The airline announced that due to the ongoing government shutdown and resulting air-traffic control staff shortages, it has reduced scheduled flights by about 6 % at 40 major U.S. airports for November 11–12, in compliance with the FAA directive.

Delta Air Lines: Delta confirmed it is complying with an FAA/U.S. Dept. of Transportation directive to reduce flights at 40 major airports beginning Nov 7, due to staffing shortages tied to the shutdown, and is offering customers flexible refund/cancellation options.

Price Action: AAL shares are trading 1.89% lower at $13.21, DAL is down 0.21% at $60.34, and UAL shares are down 1.10% at $98.93 at last check Thursday.

