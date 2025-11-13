Shares of Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) climbed in early trading on Wednesday, after it reported upbeat fiscal first-quarter results.

Here are some key analyst takeaways:

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Mike Genovese reaffirmed a Buy rating, while raising the price target from $87 to $100.

JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee reiterated an Overweight rating, while lifting the price target from $80 to $90.

BofA Securities analyst Tal Liani maintained a Buy rating, while raising the price target from $85 to $95.

Rosenblatt Securities: Cisco’s revenues grew 8% year-on-year and 1% sequentially to $14.88 billion. Genovese credited "strong demand for AI infrastructure and campus networking solutions” for the robust quarter. Networking revenues grew by 15% year-on-year to $7,768 million, he added.

Cisco also “executed better than others in the industry,” he added. Among the company’s rivals:

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) in the Federal business

(NASDAQ:RBBN) in the Federal business Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) in terms of the GMs impact from higher component costs (i.e. memory), and

(NASDAQ:EXTR) in terms of the GMs impact from higher component costs (i.e. memory), and Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) in terms of being able to secure components and ship against demand in the quarter.”

Management raised their fiscal 2026 revenue and earnings guidance to $60.2-$61.0 billion from $59-$60 billion and to $4.08-$4.14 per share from $4.00-$4.06 per share, respectively, he further stated.

JPMorgan: Cisco Systems' AI orders from hyperscalers accelerated to $1.3 billion, from $800 million in the previous quarter, Chatterjee said. The company projected a new target at least $4.2 billion in AI orders from hyperscalers and a growing pipeline of AI equipment demand, he added.

Management's new guidance for fiscal 2026 suggests around 7% revenue growth, reflecting momentum in AI revenues from hyperscalers and the Campus refresh activity with Enterprises, the analyst stated.

"While the macro backdrop has remained choppy, we believe the momentum for Cisco with Enterprise customer orders will further reinforce the bull case around a robust Campus refresh cycle, but investor focus will still primarily be on the momentum of AI orders which are accelerating at a much more robust pace than anticipated," he further wrote.

BofA Securities: The highlight of the quarter is Cisco Systems' "very strong orders for AI networking," Liani said. The company projected its AI revenue target at $3 billion for fiscal 2026. It recorded $1 billion in fiscal 2025.

Management guided to 7% revenue growth in fiscal 2026, higher than Street expectations of 5.3% and reflecting AI and Campus strength, the analyst stated. "The company is positioned to benefit from the Campus refresh and AI cycle, especially as AI expands to Enterprise environments," he further wrote.

CSCO Price Action: Shares of Cisco Systems had risen by 4.81% to $77.52 at the time of publication on Wednesday.

