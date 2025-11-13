Analysts Split On Rigetti Outlook As Shares Extend Slide After Q3 Results

Shares of Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) fell on Thursday — extending their recent slide — after the quantum computing company reported third-quarter results that paired narrower losses with a decline in revenue. The company also reiterated its long-term plan to scale its hardware, maintaining a focus on performance milestones rather than immediate revenue growth.

Market Reaction And Revenue Trends

Rigetti reported a quarterly loss of three cents per share, topping expectations for a deeper loss. Revenue reached $1.94 million, down from last year and short of forecasts, prompting a negative market reaction.

Analyst Outlook

Analysts remained divided as the company progressed deeper into its multi-year development cycle. Craig-Hallum's Richard Shannon reaffirmed a Buy rating, stressing that progress toward next-generation systems remains central to the bullish thesis.

B. Riley Securities' Craig Ellis stayed Neutral and cut his price target from $42 to $35. Benchmark analyst David Williams maintained a Buy rating but reduced his target from $50 to $40, reflecting tempered expectations after the quarter.

Hardware Roadmap Extends Into 2027

Rigetti expects to deliver a system with more than 150 qubits in 2026 and a platform with more than 1,000 qubits in 2027. CEO Dr. Subodh Kulkarni also said the 100-plus-qubit chiplet-based system remains on track for release by late 2025.

Cash Position And R&D Investment

The company reported about $600 million in cash and investments, which it believes provides at least a year of runway. Spending remains heavily focused on research and system development.

International Growth Plans

Rigetti plans to establish a subsidiary in Italy to expand hiring and strengthen access to European government-backed quantum initiatives and commercial partnerships.

Price Action: RGTI shares are trading 9.33% lower at $25.66 as of the last check on Thursday.

