On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer of Short Hills Capital Partners, named Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) as his final trade.

As per the recent news, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has raised prices across its advanced chip manufacturing processes below 5 nanometers to offset the sharp increase in capital expenditures tied to its 2-nanometer technology expansion. The contract chipmaker has already informed key clients, including its largest customer, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) , about the price hikes, which are expected to take effect next year.

Kari Firestone, co-founder of Aureus Asset Management, said HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) is the largest health savings plan company.

On the earnings front, HealthEquity is scheduled to release financial results of its third quarter of fiscal 2026 after the closing bell on Wednesday, Dec. 3.

Liz Thomas, SoFi’s head of investment strategy, named SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSE:XBI) , saying although biotech has seen a good run, but there’s more to come especially next year.

Joe Terranova, senior managing director at Virtus Investment Partners, picked Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) , which hit a new all-time high on Wednesday.

Lending support to his choice, Cboe Global Markets, on Oct. 31, reported quarterly earnings of $2.67 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.53 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $605.500 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $588.949 million.

Price Action

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares fell 0.2% to close at $290.62 on Wednesday.

HealthEquity rose 0.7% to close at $100.50 during the session.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF rose 0.1% on Wednesday.

Cboe Global Markets rose 0.6% to settle at $260.88 during the session.

