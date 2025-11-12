CompoSecure Inc (NYSE:CMPO) generated healthy margin expansion and accelerating organic growth in the third quarter, according to JPMorgan.

The CompoSecure Analyst: Analyst Reginald Smith upgraded the rating from Underweight to Neutral. He also raised the price target from $16 to $20.

The CompoSecure Thesis: The company's margin expansion and reacceleration in organic growth "appears to be sustainable," Smith said.

Management raised their 2025 revenue and EBITDA guidance by more than the third-quarter beat, implying high-teens year-on-year growth in the fourth quarter, the analyst stated.

CompoSecure also introduced its 2026 guidance, calling for 10% revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion of as much as 170 basis points (bps) to 37.3%, ahead of Street estimates, he added.

Smith raised the adjusted EBITDA estimates for 2025 and 2026 from $157 million to $168 million and from $164 million to $187 million, respectively, saying that this does not include the Husky acquisition, which is expected to close in the first quarter of next year.

CMPO Price Action: Shares of CompoSecure had risen by 0.09% to $20.84 at the time of publication on Wednesday.

