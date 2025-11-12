TJX Companies Q3 Preview: Analysts Expect Revenue, Earnings Miss

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) could report a revenue and earnings miss when it releases its third-quarter results before the opening bell on Nov. 19, according to Telsey Advisory Group.

The TJX Companies Analyst: Analyst Dana Telsey maintained an Outperform rating and price target of $115.

The TJX Companies Thesis: The company is likely to report third-quarter revenues and earnings of $14.804 billion and $1.20 per share, short of the consensus estimates of $14.844 billion and $1.22 per share, respectively, Telsey said in the note.

Same-store sales growth could come in flat versus last year, at 3%, meeting the top end of the guidance range and "reflecting continued momentum in the business," she added.

"Despite ongoing tariff and macroeconomic pressures, TJX remains confident in its ability to navigate near-term challenges while sustaining long-term growth and profitability," the analyst wrote.

The company has been offsetting the impact of tariff headwinds through "flexible sourcing, disciplined buying closer to market, selective pricing adjustments that preserve its value proposition, and a steadfast focus on cost efficiencies," she added.

TJX Price Action: Shares of TJX Companies had risen by 0.60% to $147 at the time of publication on Wednesday.

