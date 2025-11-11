EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) shares fell Tuesday after the EV charging network operator reported fiscal third-quarter 2025 results on November 10.

The company posted a loss of 9 cents per share, matching analyst expectations.

Quarterly revenue rose 37% year over year to $92.3 million, topping the consensus estimate of $91.95 million.

Analyst’s Take

JP Morgan analyst Bill Peterson reiterated the Overweight rating on EVgo, lowering the price forecast from $7 to $6.

Peterson said EVgo’s long-term build plan remains intact despite near-term adjustments.

He trimmed expectations slightly due to EV demand headwinds likely persisting through 2026.

The analyst also raised the G&A trajectory to reflect ongoing cost pressures.

Despite challenges, Peterson sees EVgo gaining share as charge rates rise.

He highlighted commercial upsides from dynamic pricing and autonomous vehicle partnerships. Those drivers could support outperformance versus the vehicle base in operation.

EVgo raised its fiscal 2025 sales outlook from $350.00 million-$380.00 million to $350.00 million-$405.00 million.

Peterson views 2026 as a transition year with likely full-year EBITDA positive. He expects second-half profitability as charging gross profit covers fixed costs.

He said bearish sentiment seems excessive at current levels. Investors may wait for clear catalysts before turning more constructive.

Peterson said first-quarter 2026 could post an EBITDA loss due to seasonal lower miles traveled. He expects growth to reaccelerate thereafter, strengthening through fiscal 2026, with a pronounced second-half inflection.

As EVgo scales, operating leverage should deepen and support improving profitability.

The analyst expects the company to report fiscal year 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 4 cents.

Price Action: EVGO shares were trading lower by 1.60% to $3.385 at last check Tuesday.

