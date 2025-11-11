On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said he is backing off on Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

On the earnings front, Bristol Myers Squibb, on Oct. 30, reported third-quarter 2025 revenues of $12.22 billion, beating the consensus of $11.81 billion, and a 3% increase year-over-year.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) are good, Cramer said. “If you're going to own Chinese stocks, you want to own Alibaba first and Baidu second.”

Baidu will report its third-quarter financial results for the period ended Sept. 30 before the opening bell on Nov. 18.

Cramer said it is the right level to buy Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). “You buy 25 here, and then you have to wait. I will not sanction buying more at this level,” he added.

The company, on Oct. 29, announced quarterly earnings of $1.93 per share, beating analysts’ estimate of $1.77, as substantial restaurant traffic and pricing helped profit more than double from $0.95 a year earlier. Revenue rose 18.4% to $1.35 billion from $1.14 billion in the same period a year ago, slightly ahead of the $1.33 billion analysts had expected.

When asked about New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAI), he said, “If you want your spec to be that, I am going to bless it.”

As per the recent news, New Era Energy & Digital, on Nov. 6, announced it has entered into a land option purchase agreement for approximately 3,500 acres in Lea County, New Mexico for the development of a large-scale AI data center campus.

Price Action:

Bristol-Myers Squibb shares rose 1.2% to settle at $47.26 on Monday.

Baidu shares gained 5.1% to close at $132.32.

Alibaba shares fell 0.3% to settle at $165.89 on Monday.

Brinker shares gained 3.9% to close at $106.61.

New Era Energy & Digital shares fell 5.3% to settle at $5.09 on Monday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock