Goldman Sachs Sees Hamilton Lane As A Winner In Booming Alternative Investments Market

Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Blostein upgraded Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE) to Buy from Neutral, setting a $165 price forecast, up from $162, implying more than 30% upside.

Unpacking The Upside Potential

He cited the firm's strong foothold in fast-growing areas of the alternative asset management industry—particularly Wealth/Evergreen funds and Secondaries.

Blostein said Hamilton Lane's expanding product lineup, partnership with Guardian, and rising institutional demand for evergreen vehicles should fuel more stable growth in fee-related earnings (FRE) and margins.

He forecasts FRE to expand at a 27% compound annual rate from 2025 to 2027, driven by rising management fees in its Evergreen products, increased performance-fee contribution, and cost leverage. Earnings per share are projected to grow at a 20% annual rate, supported by monetizing a sizable performance-fee pool with significant unrealized value.

The company's Evergreen franchise, managing roughly $14 billion in NAV, now accounts for over 30% of fee-related revenue—the highest share among alternative managers.

Guardian's $250 million seed investment is expected to accelerate new fund launches, while Hamilton Lane's partnership with Bloomberg on private-markets data adds another long-term growth driver.

Blostein noted that even after recent gains, HLNE shares remain attractively valued, trading at 21 times next-twelve-month P/E, which is below the historical average of 27× and the peers' 23×.

He values the stock at 15× 2027E FRE, implying a 0.8× PEG ratio versus peers above 1.0×. Goldman's EPS estimates—$5.36 for 2025, $6.28 for 2026, and $7.77 for 2027—run about 9% above consensus, reflecting expected margin and revenue acceleration.

Hamilton Lane recently reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.54, topping the $1.10 estimate, while revenue climbed to $190.9 million, exceeding the $172.1 million consensus.

Following the results, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Kyle Voigt maintained an Outperform rating on HLNE and lifted his price target to $158 from $150, citing the firm's continued earnings strength and expanding fee base.

Price Action: HLNE shares traded lower by 1.63% to $125.77 at the last check Friday.

