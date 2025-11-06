Dell Technologies logo on blue building facade
November 6, 2025 7:42 AM 2 min read

Dell, Microsoft, Welltower And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington, managing partner of Requisite Capital Management, picked Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) ahead of quarterly earnings on Nov. 25.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share, up from $2.15 per share in the year-ago period. The company is projected to post quarterly revenue at $27.26 billion, compared to $24.37 billion a year earlier.

Malcolm Ethridge, managing partner at Capital Area Planning Group, said he is seeing a buying opportunity in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), which sold off again on Wednesday.

The company, on Oct. 29, reported first-quarter revenue of $77.7 billion, up 18% year-over-year. The revenue beat the Street consensus estimate of $75.3 billion, according to Benzinga Pro data. The company reported quarterly earnings per share of $4.13, beating the Street's estimate of $3.67.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, said Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) reported good earnings and expects the stock to rise above $200.

Welltower, on Oct. 27, reported quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.30 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.686 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.586 billion.

Shannon Saccocia, chief investment officer of NB Private Wealth, named iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSE:IYC) as her final trade.

Price Action:

  • Dell shares fell 1.4% to close at $152.41 on Wednesday.
  • Microsoft shares dipped 1.4% to close at $507.16 during the session.
  • Welltower shares gained 1.1% to close at $186.35 on Wednesday.
  • iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF rose 0.6% during the session.

Image: Shutterstock

