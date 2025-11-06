Dell, Microsoft, Welltower And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington, managing partner of Requisite Capital Management, picked Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) ahead of quarterly earnings on Nov. 25.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share, up from $2.15 per share in the year-ago period. The company is projected to post quarterly revenue at $27.26 billion, compared to $24.37 billion a year earlier.

Malcolm Ethridge, managing partner at Capital Area Planning Group, said he is seeing a buying opportunity in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), which sold off again on Wednesday.

The company, on Oct. 29, reported first-quarter revenue of $77.7 billion, up 18% year-over-year. The revenue beat the Street consensus estimate of $75.3 billion, according to Benzinga Pro data. The company reported quarterly earnings per share of $4.13, beating the Street's estimate of $3.67.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, said Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) reported good earnings and expects the stock to rise above $200.

Welltower, on Oct. 27, reported quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.30 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.686 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.586 billion.

Shannon Saccocia, chief investment officer of NB Private Wealth, named iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSE:IYC) as her final trade.

Price Action:

Dell shares fell 1.4% to close at $152.41 on Wednesday.

Microsoft shares dipped 1.4% to close at $507.16 during the session.

Welltower shares gained 1.1% to close at $186.35 on Wednesday.

iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF rose 0.6% during the session.

