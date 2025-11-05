Insulet, Uber And A Financial Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph Terranova, senior managing director at Virtus Investment Partners, named Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD), a maker of wearable devices for insulin management, as his final trade.

Lending support to his choice, Stifel analyst Jonathan Block, on Oct. 21, reinstated Insulet with a Buy and announced a $370 price target.

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said he is staying long on Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

The company, on Tuesday, reported a 20% year-over-year (Y/Y) revenue growth to $13.47 billion, surpassing the analyst consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber reported adjusted EPS of 81 cents, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 69 cents.

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, praised Apollo Global Management‘s (NYSE:APO) earnings report.

The firm, on Tuesday, reported better-than-expected adjusted earnings per share results. Apollo reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.17, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91. In addition, the company reported sales of $9.82 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion.

Price Action:

Insulet shares rose 0.5% to close at $320.27 on Tuesday.

Uber shares dipped 5.1% to close at $94.67 during the session.

Apollo Global Management shares gained 5.3% to close at $130.51 on Tuesday.

