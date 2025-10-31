Amazon's Record-Smashing Stock Rally Isn't Over, Analyst Says: 'AWS Remains The Star Of The Show'

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) analysts are raising their price targets on the stock after the company beat revenue and earnings-per-share estimates in the third quarter and posted strong growth in the AWS cloud segment.

Here's what analysts are saying.

The Amazon Analysts:

Wedbush analyst Scott Devitt reiterated an Outperform rating on Amazon and raised the price target from $280 to $330.

Bank of America Securities analyst Justin Post reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target from $272 to $303.

DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target from $265 to $300.

Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target from $275 to $290.

JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $265 to $305.

Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $297 to $305.

Telsey analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $265 to $300.

Wedbush on AMZN: Devitt said Amazon had strong third-quarter results and "encouraging" guidance for the fourth quarter, in a new investor note.

"We expect there is some conservatism embedded in management's outlook, as the company has outperformed the high end of its guide for several consecutive quarters," Devitt said.

The analyst highlighted the AWS growth, which was the strongest year-over-year gain since the fourth quarter of 2022.

"We believe investors have regained comfort in management's ability to retain a leading position in the AI space."

Bank of America on AMZN: The capacity ramp for AWS could drive upside for Amazon, Post said in a new investor note.

"While the doubling of power capacity since 2022 suggests AWS revs. Are growing at slower rate than capacity, outlook could suggest potential for AWS growth at over 25% over next two years," Post said.

The analyst said the company's guidance suggests a strong holiday and limited impact from tariffs.

With AWS growth and strong ecommerce growth that suggests market share gains, the analyst says "both engines running smoothly" for Amazon.

DA Davidson on AMZN: The reacceleration in AWS segment revenue was a key highlight from the earnings results for Luria.

"Apart from Amazon Web Services, Amazon saw mixed results regarding its various segments," Luria said.

The analyst said Amazon is "clearing the path for a positive road ahead."

Goldman Sachs on AMZN: Key themes of AWS AI positioning and sustained margins were items highlighted by Sheridan in a new investor note.

"The company remains in investment mode across AI, Cloud broadly, the inventory and infrastructure aligned for the upcoming Holiday period & scaling agentic commerce experiences beyond 2025," Sheridan said.

The analyst said Amazon can achieve "compounded revenue growth" and expand operating margins going forward while also investing in its long-term growth plans.

"We see AMZN as well positioned for future outperformance."

JPMorgan on AMZN: The ecommerce and cloud company pushed back investor concerns on AWS with a strong quarter, Anmuth said in a new investor note.

"AWS growth was the fastest in 11 quarters, and the combination of 3Q momentum plus Project Rainer coming online suggests that AWS growth could accelerate meaningfully in 2026," Anmuth said.

The analyst said AWS may have been stronger than Microsoft's Azure in the third quarter. Anmuth said AWS could have bigger year-over-year additions than Azure starting in the first fiscal quarter of 2026.

"We believe Amazon is well positioned as the market leader in e-commerce and public cloud."

Rosenblatt on AMZN: The acceleration of AWS in the third quarter was what Amazon investors were waiting for, Crockett said in a new investor note.

The analyst also highlighted the fact that macro issues didn't hurt the company's ecommerce segment.

"Surprising to us was that talk of a slowing macro was not apparent in Amazon's retail and ad trends/discussion," Crockett said.

The analyst said the company's guidance shows "no hint of macro headwinds."

Crockett highlighted the company's advertising year-over-year growth of 22% in the quarter with Amazon discussing new deals with Roku, Netflix, Spotify and SiriusXM and strength in upfront sales.

Telsey on AMZN: Strong quarterly results and guidance show Amazon could have retail market share gains and accelerated AWS growth, Feldman said in a new investor note.

The analyst said the results and guidance show "healthy sales and profit growth" in all the company's business segments.

"AWS remained the star of the show, with growth accelerating due to rising demand for cloud and AI products," Feldman said.

AMZN Price Action: Amazon stock is up 11.5% to $248.42 on Friday. Shares hit a new all-time high of $250.50 during Friday's trading session. Amazon shares are up 12.8% year-to-date in 2025.

