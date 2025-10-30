ServiceNow Building Sign
ServiceNow Posts Strong Q3, AI Drives Now Platform To Gain 'Increasing Share Of The Customer Wallet,' Says Bullish Analyst

by Priya Nigam Benzinga Staff Writer
ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) reported strong third-quarter results and indicated it could exceed $500 million in AI annual contract value (ACV) by year-end, according to Goldman Sachs.

The ServiceNow Analyst: Analyst Kash Rangan reiterated a Buy rating, while raising the price target from $1,200 to $1,250.

The ServiceNow Thesis: ServiceNow's subscription revenue growth of 21.5% outperformed guidance of 19.5%, helping the company record the highest growth since the third quarter of 2023, Rangan said in the note.

Despite uncertainties, ServiceNow reported 30% growth in Fed NNACV (net new annual contract value) in the third quarter, he added.

ServiceNow's fourth-quarter cRPO (current remaining performance obligations) guidance seems conservative, as its large renewal cohort adds upsell potential, the analyst stated.

ServiceNow's AI-driven expansion is "cementing the Now Platform as a foundational enterprise AI layer, with strong execution, widening product breadth, accelerating AI monetization and internal AI efficiency gains supporting a durable Rule of 50+ profile," he wrote.

The Now platform is likely to gain "an increasing share of the customer wallet in the coming years," Rangan further said.

NOW Price Action: Shares of ServiceNow had risen by 4.47% to $952.48 at the time of publication on Thursday.

Photo: JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

