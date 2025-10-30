Steel Dynamics Logo on iPhone
October 30, 2025 8:11 AM 1 min read

Steel Dynamics, FTAI Aviation, NextEra Energy And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joe Terranova, senior managing director at Virtus Investment Partners, named Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) as his final trade.

On the earnings front, Steel Dynamics, on Oct. 20, reported third-quarter revenue of $4.83 billion, beating analyst estimates of $4.80 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported third-quarter earnings of $2.74 per share, beating estimates of $2.64 per share.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, named FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) as his final trade.

Supporting his view, RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert, on Wednesday, maintained FTAI Aviation with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $185 to $200.

Kari Firestone, co-founder of Aureus Asset Management, said NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) reported a good quarter.

NextEra Energy, on Tuesday, posted better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.04 per share.

Liz Thomas, SoFi’s head of investment strategy, picked iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (NASDAQ:IGV) as her final trade.

Price Action:

  • FTAI Aviation shares fell 3% to close at $174.00 on Wednesday.
  • NextEra Energy shares declined 2.2% to close at $81.76 during the session.
  • Steel Dynamics shares gained 1.5% to close at $163.47 on Wednesday.
  • iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF fell 1.3% during the session.

