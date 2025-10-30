On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joe Terranova, senior managing director at Virtus Investment Partners, named Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) as his final trade.

On the earnings front, Steel Dynamics, on Oct. 20, reported third-quarter revenue of $4.83 billion, beating analyst estimates of $4.80 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported third-quarter earnings of $2.74 per share, beating estimates of $2.64 per share.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, named FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) as his final trade.

Supporting his view, RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert, on Wednesday, maintained FTAI Aviation with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $185 to $200.

Kari Firestone, co-founder of Aureus Asset Management, said NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) reported a good quarter.

NextEra Energy, on Tuesday, posted better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.04 per share.

Liz Thomas, SoFi’s head of investment strategy, picked iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (NASDAQ:IGV) as her final trade.

Price Action:

FTAI Aviation shares fell 3% to close at $174.00 on Wednesday.

NextEra Energy shares declined 2.2% to close at $81.76 during the session.

Steel Dynamics shares gained 1.5% to close at $163.47 on Wednesday.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF fell 1.3% during the session.

Image: Shutterstock