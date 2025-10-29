Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) came under pressure on Wednesday, after climbing Tuesday on upbeat third-quarter results.

Here are some key analyst takeaways:

JPMorgan analyst Reginald Smith reiterated a Neutral rating and upped the price target from $26 to $28.

Needham analyst Kyle Peterson reaffirmed a Buy rating and raised the price target from $29 to $36.

BTIG analyst Vincent Caintic maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan: SoFi’s EBITDA beat was the smallest since the second quarter of 2024, Smith said. He added:

Credit trends remain stable to improving

Management indicated that loan buyers were increasing their LPB allocations

Student loan originations reached the highest level since 2020

Home loans reached a record $945 million

"We think lower policy rates in ‘26 should increase demand for each product," Smith wrote.

Needham: SoFi’s GAAP revenue grew 37.9% year-on-year to $961.6 million, well above consensus of $903.2 million, driven by higher NII and loan platform revenue, Peterson said. Adjusted revenue grew 37.7% year-on-year to of $949.6 million, topping consensus of $888.9 million, he added.

"We view this as another strong quarter for SOFI, as growth, margins, and capital ratios are all moving in the right direction," the analyst wrote. Management raised their full-year net revenue and earnings estimates from around $3.375 billion to $3.54 billion and from 31 cents per share to 37 cents per share, respectively, he further stated.

BTIG: SoFi benefited from "flight to quality" among its partner in the debt capital markets, Caintic said. The company "upsized" its funding commitments from existing partners while also seeing growth among new partners, he added.

This implies that sales and the Loan Platform Business should grow in the fourth quarter, the analyst stated. "Winning the Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) debit card program is a significant positive," he further wrote.

SOFI Price Action: Shares of SoFi had declined by 2.27% to $30.80 at the time of publication on Wednesday.

