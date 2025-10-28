Alphabet, Amazon And A Tech Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Requisite Capital Management’s Bryn Talkington named Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) ahead of the company’s quarterly earnings release on Wednesday.

Alphabet will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell, on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

Analysts expect Alphabet to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share. That’s up from $2.12 per share a year ago. The parent company of Google is also projected to post quarterly revenue of $100.11 billion, up from $88.27 billion a year earlier.

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, also picked Alphabet as his final trade.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Sarat Sethi, DCLA managing partner, picked Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) heading into quarterly earnings.

Amazon will release its third-quarter earnings results on Thursday, Oct. 30, after the closing bell. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of $1.56 per share on revenue of $177.74 billion.

Joe Terranova, senior managing director at Virtus Investment Partners, named Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) as his final trade.

On the earnings front, Lam Research, on Oct. 22, reported quarterly earnings of $1.26 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $1.22, according to Benzinga Pro. Quarterly revenue of $5.32 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $5.23 billion and was up from revenue of $4.16 billion from the same period last year.

Price Action:

Alphabet shares rose 0.5% to close at $251.69 on Monday.

Amazon shares rose 1.2% to close at $226.97 during the session.

Lam Research shares gained 3.4% to close at $156.90 on Monday.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock