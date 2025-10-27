On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended buying Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO).

Apollo, on Oct. 6, announced that its managed funds agreed to acquire Eagle Creek Renewable Energy, one of the largest U.S. hydroelectric power platforms.

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has “consistency,” Cramer said.

National Fuel Gas will release its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2025 earnings results on Wednesday, Nov. 5, after the closing bell.

When asked about Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN), Cramer put it plainly: “We're not going there.”

Truist Securities analyst Mark Hughes, on Oct. 15, maintained a Hold rating on Main Street Capital and lowered the price target from $64 to $60.

Cramer said Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) is a good company and recommended owning that stock.

CLSA analyst Max Hopkins initiated coverage of Cameco on Sept. 9 with an Outperform rating and a $102 price target.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) is a “spec,” Cramer said.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals will release results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Oct. 29, after the market closes.

Price Action:

Apollo Global shares rose 1.6% to settle at $125.00 on Friday.

National Fuel Gas shares fell 0.5% to close at $81.68.

Main Street Capital shares slipped 0.3% to settle at $57.45 on Friday.

Cameco shares gained 2.1% to close at $88.13.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares gained 0.2% to close at $5.50 on Friday.

