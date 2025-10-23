HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will release its third-quarter 2025 financial results on October 24.

Analysts estimate adjusted earnings of $5.72 per share, with sales of $18.57 billion.

For the third quarter of 2025, Guggenheim Partners expects HCA Healthcare to deliver EBITDA in line with or slightly above estimates, supported by patient volumes up 2–3% and stable trends from channel checks.

The firm notes modest deceleration in August but highlights ongoing favorable payor mix as lower-reimbursing payors remain muted. Additionally, SDP/DPP contributions—including potential recognition of Texas CHIRP funds approved by CMS in September—could add $150–$175 million to annualized EBITDA.

Also Read: Humana Loses Court Battle Over Medicare Advantage Ratings, Billions In Payments At Risk

Barring any significant external event, analyst Jason Cassorla says he’s not likely to see 2025 guidance changes on the print, with HCA instead pointing to high/low ends of the current range and subsequently riding out any outperformance throughout the remainder of 2025.

Investor sentiment toward HCA has strengthened alongside rising odds of an eAPTC extension, supported by DPP-driven EBITDA gains and confidence in HCA's ability to perform well across various operating conditions.

Valuation remains rich at about 11x (or 10x excluding eAPTC headwinds) Guggenheim’s 2026E EBITDA-NCI, keeping the analyst on the sidelines as HCA bulls bet on Florida DPP approval—expected to exceed Texas CHIRP gains—and ongoing hurricane-related recovery in 2026 to support the premium valuation.

Price Action: HCA stock is up 1.13% at $446.18 at the last check on Thursday.

How To Buy HCA Healthcare

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in HCA Healthcare's case, it is in the Health Care sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock