Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) reported solid third-quarter results on Wednesday.

Here are some key analyst takeaways:

Stifel analyst Shlomo Rosenbaum maintained a Hold rating, while reducing the price target from $526 to $471.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Ashish Sabadra reiterated an Outperform rating and a $550 price target.

Stifel: "The setup for issuance activity in 2026 seems to be strong as M&A activity is showing signs of rebounding," Rosenbaum wrote in a note. While Moody's organic MA revenue growth continues to decelerate, the company is relying on MA margin expansion, he added.

Extremely tight credit spreads, rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and potential easing of geopolitical conflicts could act as tailwinds, the analyst stated. He further noted that the target price is being lowered to reflect lower valuations in the Info Services comp group.

RBC Capital Markets: Moody's stock is coming under pressure even after a beat-and-raise quarter was surprising, Sabadra said. While the slowdown in insurance ARR (annual recurring revenue) growth to 8% was unexpected, this is likely to improve in the fourth quarter and accelerate further in 2026, he added.

Issuance remains weak in October. But refinancing walls, a pick-up in M&A activity, and data center funding should sustain momentum, the analyst added.

MCO Price Action: Shares of Moody’s had declined by 1.09% to $477.67 at the time of publication on Thursday.

Moody’s | Photo courtesy: Andrius Zemaitis / Shutterstock.com