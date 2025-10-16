Analyst See Noise In Q3 P&L, Affirms Abbott's Medtech Strength

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) reported muted sales in the third quarter on Wednesday and narrowed its fiscal 2025 guidance.

The company reported third-quarter sales of $11.37 billion, slightly missing the consensus of $11.40 billion.

Abbott narrowed its fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings guidance from $5.10 to $5.20 per share to $5.12 to $5.18, compared to the consensus of $5.15 per share.

William Blair says, “Together, a somewhat noisy P&L statement led shares to trade lower.”

Analyst Brandon Vazquez stated on Wednesday that “We view these moving pieces largely as noise and believe 2026's 10% EPS growth leaves ABT in a strong position in medtech.”

Key growth drivers heading into 2026 include easing over $1 billion in diagnostics headwinds, new nutrition contracts set to contribute from early 2026, and multiple EPD regulatory filings expected to translate into launches next year.

Medical device momentum is also strong, led by Volt (EU ramp-up and U.S. launch in 2026), Libre (ketone sensor and potential non-insulin CMS coverage), Navitor (TAM expansion in Europe), AVEIR (double-digit growth), and other products gaining traction.

The growth of continuous glucose monitoring is expected to gain momentum, driven by the underpenetrated Type 2 basal market, which currently has only 20% adoption.

Management stated that this segment is expanding at approximately 75% of the insulin-intensive therapy market's growth rate, supported by ongoing education efforts. They expect Epic integration, sampling programs, and direct-to-consumer initiatives to accelerate adoption. International markets are also seeing benefits from broader basal coverage, while global pricing remains stable. Abbott continues to view this as a major growth driver.

William Blair maintains an Outperform rating.

BTIG notes that Nutrition was the biggest drag on the quarter, missing consensus by $49 million, primarily due to the pediatric segment.

Price Action: ABT stock is down 0.46% at $128.86 at the last check on Thursday.

