Arista Networks, Microsoft And Netflix On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joe Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners named Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) as his final trade.

Arista Networks is scheduled to release its financial results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, after the closing bell on Tuesday, Nov. 4. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 71 cents per share, up from 60 cents per share in the year-ago period.

Bryn Talkington, managing partner of Requisite Capital Management, said Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is expected to crush earnings.

Lending support to his choice, Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin, on Oct. 6, maintained Microsoft with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $650 to $675.

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, said On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) has got some nice momentum here and the valuation is attractive.

On the earnings front, On Holding reported on Aug. 12 better-than-expected second-quarter sales results.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, said Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has finally bottomed following Elon Musk's tweet.

In a series of posts on X last week, Musk suggested that he canceled his Netflix subscription and called on his more than 226 million followers to do the same. According to Forbes, the push for cancellations appears to be in response to comments on the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk made by Hamish Steele, the director of a discontinued anime series that aired on Netflix.

Price Action:

Microsoft shares gained 0.2% to close at $524.85 on Wednesday.

On Holding gained 4.6% to settle at $43.62 during the session.

Netflix gained 2% to close at $1,214.25 on Wednesday.

Arista Networks shares gained 8.3% to settle at $157.36.

