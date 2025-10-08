Conagra Brands, PG&E And EQT: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington, CEO of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC, said Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) trades at 10 times earnings and has a 7.5% yield.

The stock seems simply oversold, she says.

Conagra Brands, on Oct. 1, posted first-quarter fiscal 2026 results that topped Wall Street expectations but showed year-over-year declines.

The company reported net sales of $2.63 billion, down 5.8% from the prior-year period, while adjusted earnings per share of 39 cents fell 26.4%. Wall Street analysts had expected net sales of $2.62 billion and earnings of 33 cents per share.

Joshua Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) broke out above $300.

Lending support to his choice, TD Cowen analyst Charles Rhyee, on Oct. 7, upgraded Veeva Systems from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $297 to $380.

Jim Lebenthal, a partner at Cerity Partners, said PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) got unreasonably smacked down with the wildfires earlier this year. The company's liabilities are nowhere near what the market feared and it has got good momentum right now, he added.

On the earnings front, PG&E is scheduled to hold a conference call on Thursday, Oct. 23, to discuss its third quarter results.

Joe Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners named EQT (NYSE:EQT) as his final trade amid a recent surge in natural gas prices.

EQT plans to issue its third quarter financial and operating results news release after the closing bell on Tuesday, Oct. 21.

Price Action

Veeva shares gained 2.2% to close at $306.22 on Tuesday.

PG&E gained 1% to settle at $16.20 during the session.

Conagra Brands gained 1% to close at $18.91 on Tuesday.

EQT shares fell 0.1% to settle at $57.16.

