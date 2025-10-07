Mosaic, In this photo illustration the Mosaic Company logo is seen on a mobile phone screen.
Mosaic, Financial Service Index On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph Terranova, senior managing director, Virtus Investment Partners, picked The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) as his final trade.

Mosaic, on Oct. 6, announced the completion of its previously announced transaction with Fosfatados Centro SPE Ltda. for the sale of its idled Patos de Minas phosphate mining unit in Brazil.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, picks iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT), saying it has been a great couple of weeks for Bitcoin and sees momentum continuing here.

Anastasia Amoroso, Partners Group chief investment strategist, named The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLF), saying it has been a stellar quarter for M&A and IPO activity and expects the banks to benefit. Rate cuts should help loan growth as well, she added.

  • iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF gained 2.1% on Monday.
  • Mosaic gained 2.4% to settle at $35.34 during the session.
  • The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund slipped 0.04% on Monday.

