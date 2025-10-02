On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, said Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares fell on Wednesday following a tweet by Elon Musk.

“I think it's a buying opportunity,” Weiss noted. Netflix shares fell 2.3% to close at $1,170.90 on Wednesday.

In a series of posts on X, Musk suggested that he canceled his Netflix subscription. He also called on his more than 226 million followers to do the same.

The push for cancellations appears to be in response to comments on the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk made by director and comic book writer/director Hamish Steele.

“Dead End: Paranormal Park,” a 2022 animated children's series that features a trans protagonist, was created by Steele, based on his graphic novel series. It ran for 20 episodes before being canceled by Netflix.

Liz Thomas, SoFi head of investment strategy, named SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSE:XAR), saying government is having a little trouble agreeing on where to spend money, but they are expected to keep spending it on defense.

Joe Terranova, senior managing director at Virtus Investment Partners, said he is long on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), which continues to push higher.

Supporting his view, Seaport Global analyst Jay Goldberg, on Wednesday, initiated coverage on Apple with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $310.

Price Action:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF gained 0.7% on Wednesday.

Apple shares gained 0.3% to settle at $255.45.

Image: Shutterstock