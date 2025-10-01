Penguin Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PENG), which is scheduled to report its fiscal fourth quarter results on Oct. 7, could deliver a "modest beat" to the consensus estimates, mainly due to stronger-than-expected memory demand and pricing, according to Rosenblatt Securities analyst Kevin Cassidy.

The Penguin Solutions Analyst: Cassidy reiterated a Buy rating, while raising the price target from $27 to $36.

The Penguin Solutions Thesis: Analysts expect quarterly revenues that exceed the consensus of $342 million.

Cassidy praises the "robust data center memory market” in his latest research note.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Penguin Solutions expects to generate around 10% revenue growth in fiscal 2026 and 2027, the analyst stated.

The company places its revenue outlook for the fiscal first quarter at $370 million. That represents 8.5% year-over-year growth, which is slightly above consensus estimates of $361 million, he added.

Penguin faces a $75 million headwind in fiscal 2026 versus fiscal 2025. That’s due to its embedded computing program with the U.S. Navy winding down, Cassidy wrote. For fiscal 2026, he projected non-GAAP earnings of $2.44 per share, above consensus of $2.12 per share.

PENG Price Action: Shares of Penguin Solutions had risen by 1.71% to $26.73 at the time of publication on Wednesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock