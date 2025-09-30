Jim Cramer
Jim Cramer Says This Tech Is 'Just A Rocket Ship, I Know'

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY) is a “spec that actually makes money.”

As per the recent news, United States Antimony, on Sept. 23, announced a collaboration with the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). U.S. Antimony has been awarded an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) sole-source contract by the DLA Strategic Materials for up to $245 million. The contract is for the purchase of antimony metal ingots to aid in the replenishment of the National Defense Stockpile.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) is a good company, Cramer said. “It's just a rocket ship, I know.”

Lending support to his choice, Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney maintained Amphenol with a Buy rating on Monday and raised the price target from $124 to $139.

Citigroup analyst Asiya Merchant, on Sept. 24, also maintained the stock with a Buy and boosted the price target from $125 to $145.

Price Action:

  • United States Antimony shares gained 2.2% to settle at $6.39 on Monday.
  • Amphenol shares fell 1.3% to settle at $121.01 on Monday.

