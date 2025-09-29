Electronic Arts Shares Soar On Potential Deal, Upcoming Battlefield 6 Release

Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese downgraded Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) from Outperform to Neutral and lowered her price target from $210 to $200.

The downgrade comes on the heels of Wall Street Journal report that the video game company was preparing a take-private deal valued at up to $50 billion.

The Electronic Arts Thesis: The upcoming release of Battlefield 6 has driven the company's shares higher over the past few months, Reese said in the downgrade note.

"FY:26 is proving to be a pivotal year for EA, with Battlefield likely to drive outsized growth and margin expansion through FY:27, building on a solid foundation of recurring revenue from its various evergreen sports titles and other properties," the analyst wrote.

There is room for Electronic Arts to grow its mobile revenues, where a private takeover could "create meaningful value," she stated.

If the deal does not go through, the company is likely to report at least 8% revenue growth this fiscal year with earnings accretion from share repurchases, Reese further said.

EA Price Action: Shares of Electronic Arts had risen by 4.83% to $202.69 at the time of publication on Monday.

