Webull Expands Worldwide As Next-Gen Trading Platform Gains Traction

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) shares are trading higher on Thursday as Rosenblatt analyst Chris Brendler initiates coverage with a Buy rating and a price forecast of $19.

What Happened: Webull is ramping up global expansion and a U.S. crypto relaunch while courting active retail traders with low fees, advanced tools, and a top-rated platform.

Brendler notes that Webull spun off its crypto unit in 2023 amid regulatory pressure and has since relaunched in the U.S. He says crypto once made up about 20% of revenue at the prior peak; while he doesn't expect that mix to return soon, he still views crypto as a key driver of his above-consensus forecasts.

Brendler says Webull has rapidly emerged as a leading U.S. retail broker, citing its mix of advanced tools, intuitive design, and broad asset coverage.

He adds that low, transparent fees, a top-rated mobile app, and a powerful desktop platform leave it well-positioned against both new entrants and legacy firms as a top choice for next-generation traders.

According to the analyst, zero-commission trading, smartphones, and social networks have pushed retail trading into the mainstream, creating space for fast-moving newcomers to gain market share. Webull took advantage of this shift, moving from a niche market-data tool to the No. 2 mobile-first brokerage in the U.S., says Brendler.

By using data and in-house technology to tailor features for active traders, Webull's highly rated app and connected desktop platform have become default choices in the U.S. and are gaining traction overseas.

With strong tailwinds from global "retailification" and a broader lineup that now includes crypto and prediction markets, Brendler believes Webull can sustain revenue growth above 25% through 2027 and surpass current Street expectations, supported by rising user engagement, expanding product offerings, and continued share gains.

Apart from this, the analyst also highlights global expansion: Webull now holds licenses in 14 markets, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, the U.K., and Japan.

In Brendler’s view, these regions are earlier in retail adoption and face less competition—especially among active traders—giving Webull ample room to grow.

Price Action: BULL shares are trading higher by 4.83% to $14.67 at last check on Thursday.

