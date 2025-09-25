On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended staying long on Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS).

Lending support to his choice, Watts Water, on Aug. 6, reported quarterly earnings of $3.09 per share. It beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.63 per share.

“I think [Watts Water] is exactly the type of thing you don’t want to trade it,” Cramer said. “You want to own it. It’s just a great American manufacturer.”

The North Andover, Massachusetts-based company reported quarterly sales of $643.700 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $608.142 million.

Cramer recommended NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), when asked about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM).

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing plans to break ground on a new 1.4-nanometer fabrication plant in Taichung next quarter. The facility is expected to reach an annual production value of up to 500 billion New Taiwanese dollars ($16.49 billion), the Taipei Times reported on Wednesday citing the Central Taiwan Science Park Bureau.

Cramer recommended waiting, when asked about Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC). “I bet you can buy that stock at $100, not that long from now,” he added.

On Wednesday, BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained Western Digital with a Buy and raised the price target from $123 to $141.

Price Action:

Taiwan Semiconductor shares fell 0.7% to settle at $280.71 on Wednesday.

Western Digital shares fell 0.5% to close at $109.69.

Watts Water Technologies shares declined 1.3% to settle at $275.77 on Wednesday.

Image: Shutterstock