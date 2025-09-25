February 27, 2025: Watts Water Technologies company logo displayed on mobile phone
September 25, 2025 7:52 AM 1 min read

Jim Cramer Recommends Staying Long On This Industrial Stock

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended staying long on Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS).

Lending support to his choice, Watts Water, on Aug. 6, reported quarterly earnings of $3.09 per share. It beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.63 per share.

“I think [Watts Water] is exactly the type of thing you don’t want to trade it,” Cramer said. “You want to own it. It’s just a great American manufacturer.”

The North Andover, Massachusetts-based company reported quarterly sales of $643.700 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $608.142 million.

Cramer recommended NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), when asked about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM).

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing plans to break ground on a new 1.4-nanometer fabrication plant in Taichung next quarter. The facility is expected to reach an annual production value of up to 500 billion New Taiwanese dollars ($16.49 billion), the Taipei Times reported on Wednesday citing the Central Taiwan Science Park Bureau.

Cramer recommended waiting, when asked about Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC). “I bet you can buy that stock at $100, not that long from now,” he added.

On Wednesday, BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained Western Digital with a Buy and raised the price target from $123 to $141.

Price Action:

  • Taiwan Semiconductor shares fell 0.7% to settle at $280.71 on Wednesday.
  • Western Digital shares fell 0.5% to close at $109.69.
  • Watts Water Technologies shares declined 1.3% to settle at $275.77 on Wednesday.
