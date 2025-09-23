On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended not to pull the trigger here on Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN.

Rivian, on September 16, announced it is expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint with a new central facility in Georgia. The company held a groundbreaking ceremony this week at Social Circle, marking a pivotal step toward building its next generation of electric vehicles.

Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU is at its “52-week high, and I still would not go against it. And I've been behind this one a long, long time,” Cramer said.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Heiko F. Ihle, on Sept. 17, maintained Energy Fuels with a Buy and raised the price target from $12 to $16.25.

“You can still buy” Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. GILT stock, Cramer said.

On Sept. 9, Gilat announced a private placement of $66 million to institutional and accredited investors.

When asked about Ambarella, Inc. AMBA, he said, “I think it reflects all the good news already, and I'm going to have to say no to that one.”

On the earnings front, Ambarella, on Aug. 28, reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales and guided third-quarter sales above estimates.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS is “your spec,” Cramer said.

UBS analyst Christopher Schoell, on Sept. 9, downgraded AST SpaceMobile from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $62 to $43.

Price Action:

Rivian shares surged 6% to settle at $15.24 on Monday.

Energy Fuels shares gained 4.8% to close at $15.57.

Gilat Satellite shares rose 1.8% to settle at $11.84 on Monday.

Ambarella shares gained 7.1% to $88.81 during the session.

AST SpaceMobile shares gained 8.3% to settle at $48.85.

