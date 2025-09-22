On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Capital Wealth Planning’s Kevin Simpson said he likes American Express Company AXP.

American Express recently announced significant upgrades to its U.S. Platinum cards, adding new perks worth over $3,500 annually while increasing the annual fee by $200.

Jason Snipe, founder and chief investment officer of Odyssey Capital Advisors, said he likes Blackstone Inc. BX, adding that capital markets activity will pick up.

On Sept. 19, Katie Keenan was named CEO and director of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. and global head of the Core+ Real Estate business.

Stephanie Link, CIO at Hightower, picked Lennar Corporation LEN as her final trade following the release of quarterly earnings.

Lennar, a consumer cyclical stock, reported Sept. 18 adjusted earnings of $2 per share for the third quarter. It missed the consensus estimate of $2.10.

Quarterly revenue came in at $8.81 billion, which missed the Street estimate of $8.99 billion.

Price Action:

American Express shares fell 0.2% to close at $341.12 on Friday.

Blackstone fell 0.6% to close at $187.62 on Friday.

Lennar shares dipped 4.2% to close at $127.32 during the session.

Check This Out:

Image: Shutterstock